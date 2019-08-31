OXFORD- FORMALLY OF HOUSTON -- Rex Harrington, Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hopital in Oxford, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church in Woodland, MS. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

