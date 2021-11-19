Wanda Rose Hollowell Harrington, 88, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Cottages, Winston Medical Center, Louisville, Mississippi. She was born July 1, 1933, in Houston, Mississippi to Edward Baker Hollowell and Mable Dyer Hollowell. She worked for the family business, Houston Finance Company for many years, as well as a medical secretary at Houston Hospital and Doctor's Park. She helped found and attended the Pineview Mission Church in Houston. She was well known for her amazing culinary talents in the kitchen, and was a legendary bridge player involved with several clubs in Houston and Aberdeen. Survivors include her children: Bubba Harrington (Emily) of Sturgis, Pat Harrington of Aberdeen, Anne Harrington (Brenda) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Hope Oakes (Ed) of Columbus; one sister, Betty Davis (Dicky) of Houston; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Harrington of Aberdeen; her daughter-in-law,Brenda Harrington of Aberdeen; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lee Harrington; her sister, Sue Hollowell Nabors, and great-granddaughter, Callie Brazil. Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home, Houston, Mississippi at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00. Pallbearers will be Baker Harrington, Dane Harrington, Jared Oakes, Ray Nabors, Dale Nabors, Jason Davis, and John Atkinson. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, April Brewer, Nickle Harrington, Julie McKenzie, Jenna Faver, Stephanie Holloway, Sara Harrington, Emily Oakes, Crystal Littlefield and Margaret Damron; and nieces Rosemary Reed and Tracy Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pineview Mission, 707 Airport Road, Houston, Mississippi 38851. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
