Emelie Ann Harris, 78, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born December 2. 1942, to Curtis and Avis Butler. She owned and operated a diner, worked for Brown Shoe and home maker. She was a member of Jackson's Camp Missionary Baptist Church, attended East Booneville Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Leonard Pratt, Bro. Steve Howell and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Gary (Melissa) Harris; one daughter, Jeanitta (Tim) Gable; one brother, Rickey Butler; one sister, Margie Burns; four grandchildren, Joey (Mallory) Harris, Sarah Beth (Hunter) Maness, Kimberly (Matt) Anderson and Kyle (Anna Bray) Gable; and seven great-grandchildren, Zyler Cole Davis, Maggie Blake Maness, William Koye David Gable, Rosalind Anne Harris, Evelyn Dawn Harris, Cooper Brian Maness and Heather Joelle Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Dale Harris in 2011; her parents; and the grandmother that raised her, Verdie Mae Butler. Pallbearers are Cody Langley, Tony Wildmon, Hunter Maness, Mike Horn, Boyce Barber and Seth Janzen. Honorary pallbearers are her nephews and great-nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
