Betty Sue Harris age 89 a resident of Diversicare in Ripley, MS, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Betty Sue was born in Sulligent, AL and as a young person moved to Amory, MS where she resided for much of her life. Betty was on of God's special children. She had many friends and was much loved by her family. Her interest included painting by numbers, putting puzzles together, coloring, singing gospel songs and crafts. She also loved to dance. Family Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am from the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Detroit, AL. Betty is survived by her brother, Jack Harris (Tommye) who were her caregivers, of Ripley, MS, a special niece, Sara Grosse of Acworth, GA and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Greely and Minnie G. Harris, brother, Billy Harris, 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean (Otto) Jackson, and Mary (James) Elledge. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund at First State Bank of Sulligent, AL. Memorial Funeral Home of Sulligent, AL directing
