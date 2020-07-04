Billy G. Harris, 76, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home in Okolona. He was born February 28, 1944 in Nettleton to Grady and Annie Mae Long Harris. He graduated from Okolona High School. He served in the Mississippi National Guard for 27 years achieving the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Futorian for over 32 years. He was a Baptist. He enjoyed Fishing, hunting, gardening, playing washers and spending time with family and friends. Services will be 3 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy Kelly officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Garden. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie Phyllis Harris of Okolona; two daughters, Karen Harris of Okolona and Patricia Hindman (Ronnie) of Wren; one son, Dustin Harris (Heather) of Mantachie; three sisters, Francis Smith (John) and Birdie Cooley (William) all of Mantachie and Elizabeth Gaskin of Okolona; one brother, Grady Harris of Okolona; 8 grandchildren, Tyler Free (Peyton), Taylor Hindman, Tracey Baskin, Aliyah Baskin, Mya Morris, Austin Harris, Ashlyn Harris and Aubrey Harris; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Baskin and Karmyn Baskin; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Destyn Harris. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hindman, Austin Harris, Tyler Free, Tracey Baskin, Chad Cooley and Carl Robert Hussey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grady Harris, Hayden Cooley, William Cooley, Chance Cooley, John Smith, Tom Griggs and Thomas Sheffield. Visitation will be 1 - 3 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
