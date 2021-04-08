Bishop Adolphus Harris, 67, passed away Thursday, April 01, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at West Point Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens.

