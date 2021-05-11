Ethel Mae Harris Blair, 82, passed away Thursday, May 06, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Concord M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Concord M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Concord M.B. Church Cemetery.

