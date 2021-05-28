Brenda Sue Harris, 77, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 10-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.

