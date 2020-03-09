John Britt Harris, a good ole soul, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at NMMC after suffering a massive stroke. Born August 21, 1962 to Rex Harris and Louise Gory Harris, Britt grew up on the Harris family farm east of Plantersville and learned early the value of hard work. He tended the fields, fed the cattle, and was a mischievous, strong and fun-loving teenager. Britt graduated from Shannon High School in 1980 and set his goal early to be a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He served over 7 years as a member of Squadron F out of Starkville. Britt was an entrepreneur owning two Quick Stop stores and a lawn service. He was also a bail bondsman. He loved being outdoors, playing golf, hunting and fishing. Only Colonel Rebel was a more loyal Ole Miss fan than Britt. He loved fall pilgrimages to the grove and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. A rare American, his quick wit, solid handshake, penchant for telling wild tales and his laughter will be among the many things his family and friends will remember him for. He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 A.M. today in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris family plot in the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery east of Plantersville. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, who is honored to be serving their lifelong friends. Britt is survived by his son, Rex Harris (Bella Mathis) of Mooreville, his daughters, Brittney Harris of Los Angeles, CA, and Maggie Louise Harris of Tupelo; sisters Cindy Harris Evans (Jerry Cowley) of Tupelo and Lisa Harris Collins (Bill) of Shannon, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Louise Gory; his big brother Mike, who died July 7, 1973, and his grandparents, Luther and Maggie Ruff Harris and Nobin and Dolly Gory. Pallbearers will be Mac Reedy, Horace Kitchens, Clay Evans, Jason Evans, Jerry Cowley, and Punkin Matthews. Memorials in Britt's name may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The service may be viewed at 11 AM today and will be permanently archived at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
