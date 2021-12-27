Carl B. Harris joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in the final hour of Christmas Day. He was born on January 3, 1928, in Plantersville to Noreen Bowles Harris and Quitman Harris. Carl attended Plantersville High School and then joined the United States Army in 1944 and served until 1947. Following his service, he worked for Tupelo Theater running the projector and also for a theater in Cordova, Alabama before moving back to Plantersville in 1953. He worked for Day-Brite Lighting for 15 years and was a driver from Lee County Solid Waste until his retirement. He and his wife, Mauvalene Wimbs Harris also co-owned Plantersville Dairy Bar for 13 years. Carl was married to Mauvalene Wimbs Harris for 73 years. They have four children, Vickie Lyle of Verona, Carolyn Matthews of Plantersville, Terry Harris of Tupelo, and Joe Harris and his wife, Nannette of Brewer; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Ashley Morgan; one sister, Frances Helms; and two brothers, Thomas Harris, and Tim Harris. Private family services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Balint officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Plantersville First Baptist Church, 284 Old Planters Rd, Plantersville, MS 38862. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at PeguesFuneralHome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.