NEW ALBANY -- Charles William Harris, 65, passed away Sunday, May 04, 2020, at DO NOT PUBLISH LOCATION in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 11 a.m. at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS.

