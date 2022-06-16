Charlie B. Harris, 81, was born in Chickasaw County, where he was a lifelong resident. He was born March 26, 1941 to the late Thomas and Mildred Harris. He departed this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. He was a kind hearted person, providing many years of service to God, his family and community. He was a member of Center Hill MB Church for many years. He is survived by his wife, Ora Mae Harris, a son, Charles Harris Jr, two daughters: Ella Horton and Lashonda Spates; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Earskine Harris and sister, Tarnell McCary Visitation will be Friday, June 17th, 5:30-7 pm at Bailey Funeral Hime, 506 West Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS. Funeral service will be at Center Hill MB Church-Houlka, (Davis Lake Road) on Saturday, June 18th at 3:30 pm. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
