On Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021, our precious Deana Gail Golding Harris, 49, resident of New Albany, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Deana will be at 2:30 Pm Thursday, December 9 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Bro. Timothy Prather officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Union County. Deana was born May 6, 1972 in Union County and is the daughter of Gail Reeder Malone (Danny) of New Harmony Community and the late Kenneth Dean Golding. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, received her Associate's Degree as a Medical Assistant and furthered her career as a cosmetologist. Employed with several salons in the Union County area for 30 years, Deana had recently become a homemaker before her death. A member of First United Methodist Church, everyone was drawn toward Deana's smile and her love. Her life revolved around the joy she found in her beloved family, her wide circle of cherished friends, her home and her seven dogs. Known for her sweet, kind spirit Deana will be remembered for her zest for life, her love for the beach, spas, late night food binges and the Amish Community. We ask the Lord to comfort our hearts and give us strength to carry on inspired and comforted by Deana's presence in our lives. We will miss her dearly. "A GENTLE AND QUIET SPIRIT IS PRECIOUS IN THE SIGHT OF GOD" -1 PETER 3:4 Visitation will be today from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at First United Methodist Church in New Albany. Loving memories will also continue to be shared by her husband, Matthew Y. "Matt" Harris, her children, Raymond Kyle Olson, Kenley Reed Olson, Hannah Elise Harris, Sarah Kathryn Harris and Matthew Harris, Jr., all of New Albany, a sister, Patti Spencer (Joe) of New Albany, a brother, Mark Golding (Tommy) of Nettleton, a niece, Hannah Cherry (Will), two nephews, Tony Golding (Caitlin) and Tanner Golding (Bailey) and seven canine companions, Lucy, Josie, Olaf, Snooki, Taz, Toby and Gian Carlo. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Louis Golding and Mr. & Mrs. James Reeder. The family request that memorials by directed to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead St., New Albany, MS 38652 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Deana's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.