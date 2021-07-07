Dottie Mae Harris, 67, passed away Thursday, July 01, 2021, at her son's home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday July 10, 2021 2:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Clark St New Albany . Visitation will be on Friday July 9, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle , MS.

