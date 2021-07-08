Doyle W. Harris, 92, began his new life in Heaven on July 7, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1929, in Amory, he was the son of the late Condrie Harris and Gladys Faulkner Harris. Doyle grew up in Amory and graduated from Amory High School in 1947. Then he went on to further his education when he graduated from Mississippi State University in 1951. While there, he joined the ROTC. Doyle was patriotic and he proudly served in the United States Air Force and served in Korea. He married the love of his life, Virginia Wiygul Harris on February 13, 1955 and together they were blessed with two children. Doyle was a great provider for his family and he worked at Glenn Manufacturing as a Manager for 44 years. He was patient, kind man who could fix just about everything. A fine Christian, Doyle was a Charter Member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, where he served as the Sunday School Secretary for over 30 years. He was friend to everyone, loved his fellow church members, enjoyed the many years of fellowship, and he also loved to serve others. In his free time, he liked to spend time with his family and his wife. They often worked together in their gardens and many a beautiful bouquet was created from there. He liked being outside, working in his barn and in the yard. A man with an adventuresome spirit, he rode motorcycles as long as his health permitted. Doyle liked to watch Gun Smoke and RFD Outdoor TV. He occasionally liked driving the back roads of the country and looking at old tractors. His favorite music artist was Barbara Streisand and his favorite type of music was Gospel, with the Gaithers being his favorite. Doyle was a kind, selfless man, who touched so many lives through the years. Although his departure will leave a big void, his family and friends have comfort knowing that he is with his Savior and he is healed. The memories made through the years will be cherished by all that knew and loved him. Doyle will be missed. Doyle is survived by his loving wife, Virginia, Amory; son, Greg Harris (Karen), Amory; daughter, Karen Sweeney (Bob), Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Meghan Sayers (Clinton), Austin, TX, Patrick Sweeney, Nashville, Brennan Harris, West Des Moines, IA, Blake Harris, Memphis, Brent Miley (Jessica), Jackson, Jill Stevens (Drew), Oxford; great-grandchildren, Parker Sayers, Cora Sayers, Ben Miley, Miley Stevens, Reed Miley, and Jack Stevens; sister, Geneva White, Sulligent; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Condrie and Gladys Faulkner Harris. The family would like to offer a special thanks for the care provided to Doyle by the following people: Legacy Hospice workers, Dr. Bill Rogers, Mrs. Debra Rogers, RNNP Sharla Saylors, and Dr. Dwight McComb. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jim Mc Clurkan and Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers being Blake Harris, Brent Miley, Clinton Sayers, Drew Stevens, Patrick Sweeney, and Scott Wiygul. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church in Amory from 10:00 am until the service hour. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory or the Amory Food Pantry. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.