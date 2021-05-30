EDWARD ERSKINE HARRIS, 85, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Aberdeen Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Thursday, 3 June 2021 -11AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church-102 S James St-Aberdeen,MS. Visitation will be on Wed. 2 June 2021 -3 PM to 8PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-216 Hwy 25/45 S., Aberdeen, MS. go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.