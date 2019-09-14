SHANNON -- Ella V. Harris, 91, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with visitation on Wednesday from 10 AM to service time only. Burial will be at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.