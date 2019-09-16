Ella V. Burns Harris was born on June 15, 1928 in Shannon, Mississippi to the union of Willie M. Burns and Lottie M. Glass. Ella transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, September 13, 2019. During her precious time here on earth she possessed an unselfish willingness to help and serve others in need. She served as an employee for 21 years at Day-Brite in Tupelo, Mississippi until she retired. She was a longtime and faithful member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, Mississippi until her health declined. Ell Harris married Romie Harris who preceded her in death, and to this union five children were born: two sons and three daughters. Everyone knew she loved her children dearly. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Jennifer Harris of Tupelo, MS, Arma Jean Harris of Nettleton, MS, and Priscilla Eddie-Braddock of Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by two sons, Archie "Truman" Lee Harris and Romie Jean Harris. Five surviving sisters: Dorthy Nelson of Shannon, MS, Catherine Brown of Water Valley, MS, Ruby (Roy) Swift of Alamo, TN, Shelly (Alford) Bell of Houston, MS, and Molly Simmons of Long Beach, CA; one brother: Willie D. Fox of Water Valley, MS; five grandchildren, Michelle, Travis, Cassandra, Keon, and Kiya; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Markel, Travis Jr., Manaysia, Marquayvious, and Carson; and a very special friend, Mrs. Kay Whiteside, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie M. Burns and Lottie M. Glass-Burns, and ten siblings. Celebration of life services will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2019, at 11 A.M. with visitation from 10 A.M. to service time at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
