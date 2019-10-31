HOLLY SPRINGS LAWS HILL COMMUNITY -- Gullie R. Harris, 74, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday November 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Mt Comfort CME Church 120 Mt Comfort Rd Waterford, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday November 2 at the church 10:00 a.m. until service Burial will follow at Mt Comfort Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of service .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.