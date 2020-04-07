Guy Thomas Harris, 81, passed away peacefully April 6, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Saltillo. A lifelong resident of Lee County, he was born June 16, 1938 in Tupelo, the son of C.V. and Fay Adams Harris. Guy served his country in the Mississippi Army National Guard and Reserves for 13 years. A 20 year police officer, he retired from the Tupelo Police Department, achieving the rank of Captain. He then worked as a salesman for Tupelo Auto Sales for 17 years. Guy obviously loved his community and served with devotion on the Board of Directors for Tombigbee Electric Power Association for 29 years until his death. He was a faithful member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church where he enjoyed hearing Bro. Tim Green's sermons. Guy was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed his daughter's softball career, coaching men's softball, and watching the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. Guy also enjoyed sharing lunch with his many friends and appreciated a good meal. Guy leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Elaine Harris; his daughter, Jacque H. Witcher and her husband, Ricky, of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Ashlyn Swain Stevens and her husband, Mark, of Guntown, Zach J. Swain of Saltillo, and Zack Witcher and his wife, Denise, of Southaven; 4 great-grandchildren, Rowan Jackson Stevens, Ridge Thomas Stevens, Madison Miller, and Presley Witcher; his brother Don Harris and his wife, Wanda, of Dickson, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Guy's family would like to thank his home health and hospice caregivers who he loved like family: Jessica King, Tina Bell, Allison Miller, Laura Galloway, and Lynn Sanderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gregory Thomas Harris; and a brother, C.V. "Junior" Harris. Due to the recent health crisis, a private family service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Friends and family unable to attend due to current restrictions are encouraged to leave expressions of sympathy at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. A memorial celebration fitting of Guy's remarkable life will be held as soon as possible and will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saltillo First United Methodist Church or North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice.
