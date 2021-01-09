Ina Ruth Derrick Harris, 74, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born May 21, 1946, to Leroy and Jewel Mauney Derrick in Ripley, MS. Ruth was a Homemaker and loved working in her garden. She was a member of Chapman Church of Christ. Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Mark Lindley officiating. Ruth is survived by three sons: Brad Harris (Jessica) of Ripley, MS, Casey Harris (Rebecca) of Ripley, MS, Matt Harris of Ripley, MS; one brother: Jr Derrick (Betty) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Deven, Addie, Logan, Jackson, Kyson, Dauson , and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Wayne Harris; her parents: Leroy and Jewel Mauney Derrick. Expressions of sympathy, for the Harris family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
