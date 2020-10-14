Jerry Dean Harris, age 73, left this walk of life Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Jerry was born November 25, 1946, in Houston, MS, the son of Cletties "Hobby" Harris and Eunice Pauline Parker Harris. Jerry spent his adult life as a resident of Lee County. He spent many years as a technician building and installing exhaust systems on automobiles and trucks. Being a person that longed to travel, he started driving a truck for several years. As his health began to decline he took a local job delivering building supplies until his retirement. The past two years Jerry has been a resident of Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo, MS, where he had the privilege to attend church services and was led by the Holy Spirit to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. Jerry is survived by one daughter, Mechelle Kyle (Scott) of Pontotoc, MS; and one son Jason Harris of Mooreville, MS; two grandsons Casey Kyle and Brady (Maggie) Kyle of Pontotoc, MS, and one granddaughter, Haley Ethridge (Wesley) of Shannon, MS; two great granddaughters, Ellie and Annie Ethridge of Shannon, MS; one sister, Joan Ross (Tommy) of Charleston, MS; two nieces, Kim Medders (Greg) of Eupora, MS, and Mandy Britt (Dennis) of Batesville, MS; two great nephews, Houston and Nolan Medders of Eupora, MS; and two great nieces, Jessie Kate and Piper Layne Britt of Batesville; one sister-in-love, Jan Littlejohn (Butch) of Tupelo, MS; and nephew-in-love, Richard Chism of Mooreville, MS; special friends, Curtis, Sara and Beverly Shelton of the Eggville community; and a huge host of cousins and friends. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday October 16, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery Mooreville, MS. There will be a short visitation prior to the service at the graveside. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will include Kevin Roberts, Eddie Harris, Richard Chism, Greg Medders, Dennis Britt, Doug Crawford, Tony Crawford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery Fund, 468 CR 1650, Mooreville, MS 38857, or the Eggville Fire Department, P.O. Box 153, Mooreville, MS 38857. Condolences may be shared with the Harris Family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
