Larry Harris, 73, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 20, 1946 to Troy Harris and Ouida Moore Harris. He was a member at Boguefala Baptist Church and had been attending Bissell Baptist Church. He was a truck sales manager for Dossett Big 4 in Tupelo for 47 years and also worked in sales at Nolan Brother's for 8 years. He was truck salesman of the year for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the National Guard. He was on the Tombigbee Electric Board for many years. Services will be 1:00 pm Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Sunday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with helping the family. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Jane Lee Harris; son, Britt (Diana) Harris of Raleigh, NC, daughter, LaShea (Chris) Whitehurst of Grenada, son, Derek (Susan) Sheffield of Fulton, daughter, Amanda (Mike) Winter of McKinney, TX, son, Justin (Misty) Sheffield of Fulton; grandchildren: Logan Harris, Zack Harris, Addison Moore, Kylie Laird, Jaidyn Laird, Wes Sheffield, Christian (Becky) Sheffield, Victoria Winter, Emily Winter, James Winter, Bayleigh (Harris) Brown, Brylee Sheffield; great-granddaughters: Avery Moore and Kinsley Harris; great-grandsons: Carter Moore and John Parker Sheffield; sisters: Fay Smith and Bobbie Nell Pitts. Pallbearers will be Logan Harris, Zack Harris, Addison Moore, Wes Sheffield, Christian Sheffield, Harris Brown, Auston Nolan Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Nolan Brothers. Preceded in death by his parents. Memorials can be made to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
