36, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial in Tennessee. Latasha Harris was born to James Outlaw and Pamma Lynn Harris on April 18, 1984 in Starkville, MS. Ms. Latasha Harris is survived by her parents; James Outlaw of Columbus and Pamma Lynn Harris Harris of Columbus. One daughter; Audrionna Harris of Columbus. One son; Lajerrion Harris of Columbus. One sister; Nekkisha Harris of Columbus. Two brothers; Maurice Harris of Columbus and Michael Harris, Sr. of Jackson and one grandchild; Jamorris Harris. The service will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at 16th Section Cemetery in Starkville, MS. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
