Laura Mae Harris, 94, died Monday, September 30,2019 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born March 17,1925 in Blount Springs, AL to Robert and Erma Miller. She was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She was a former employee of Union County General Hospital. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3,2019 at United Funeral Service with Minister Mike King officiating. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Beard (Larry) of Olive Branch, MS; two sons, James E. Harris (Jane) of Winfield, AL, Milton A. Harris (Sherri) of Searcy, AR; two step sisters, Ann Hall and Helen Hyde; two sisters in laws, Ruby Tyer and Eunice Duncan; eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Harris; numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3,2019 from 12:00 noon till 1:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 1, 2019 @ 6:36 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.