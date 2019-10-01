Laura Mae Harris, 94, died Monday, September 30,2019 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born March 17,1925 in Blount Springs, AL to Robert and Erma Miller. She was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She was a former employee of Union County General Hospital. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3,2019 at United Funeral Service with Minister Mike King officiating. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Beard (Larry) of Olive Branch, MS; two sons, James E. Harris (Jane) of Winfield, AL, Milton A. Harris (Sherri) of Searcy, AR; two step sisters, Ann Hall and Helen Hyde; two sisters in laws, Ruby Tyer and Eunice Duncan; eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Harris; numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3,2019 from 12:00 noon till 1:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

