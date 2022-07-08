Linda Denise (Wheeler) Harris, 58, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born on September 28, 1963 in Monroe County to parents Wendell Wheeler, Sr. and Patricia A. Wheeler. Linda was a loving and caring person and her chosen profession as a nurse suited her well. She lived most of her life in Monroe County but had resided in Water Valley for the last four years. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, drinking coffee and doing arts and crafts. Funeral services will be in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Raper and Bro. Philip Lindsey officiating . Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband, David Harris, one sister, Wendy (Wheeler) Grissom (Jack), one brother, Lee Wheeler, one niece, Paislea Pollock, four nephews, Justin Grissom, Trey Wheeler, Patrick Wheeler and Josh Wheeler, three great nieces and nephews . She was a great foster mother to several rescue pets. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Pallbearers will be Trey Wheler, Patrick Wheeler, Josh Wheeler, Lee Wheeler, Justin Grissom, and Jack Grissom. Visitation will be Sunday, July 10, 2022 before service time from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
