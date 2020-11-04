Louis Paul Harris, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 11, 1962, to Wayne and Earline Harris. He enjoyed playing guitar, playing bingo, Big Macs and strawberry milkshakes. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Gaston Cemetery with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by four brothers, Tommy (Wanda) Harris, Jimmy Harris, Eddie Harris, and Mark Harris; two sisters, Etta Floyd and Hilda (Mark) Kolb; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Martha Christian and Patty Harris. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
