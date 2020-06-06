Louise Harris, 81, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 1, 1939, the daughter of Avin and Minnie Jackson Towery. During her career, Louise worked at Red Cap Industries, Blue Bell, Baldwyn Nursing Home and Guntown School Cafeteria. She was a member of Living Waters Church in Eggville. Louise enjoyed dancing, watching TV, cooking, and also her favorites, gum, bit-o-honey candy, and her daughter's pets. Survivors include her two children, Nancy Harris and Kenneth Harris, both of Saltillo; her granddaughter, Tiffney Renee Cates and husband, Trey, of Ecru; two great-grandchildren, Katey Harris and Avel Cates; and two sisters, Inez Ryan of Saltillo and Carol Reed of Mooreville She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Harris; three brothers, Luther, Boyd, and Hubert Towery; and sister, Eve Lou Sanders. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday at the Saltillo Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.