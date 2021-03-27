Miss Martha Earle Harris, 83, departed this life unexpectedly from her residence in Okolona on Friday, March 26, 2021. Born on November 11, 1937 in Chickasaw County to the late Irving Harris, Sr. and Inez Gaskin Harris, Miss Harris grew up in Okolona, graduated from Okolona High School and received her higher education from MSCW, now Mississippi University for Women. Martha Earle did further study at Delta State University. A beloved educator for more than 3 decades, she taught business arts at Delta State before finishing her brilliant teaching career at Okolona High School where she taught typing and accounting. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Okolona, she was a faithful and devoted and especially loyal to the United Methodist Women. She had a soft, crystal personality that gave hundreds confidence and encouragement along life's journey. When there was a need, she was the first there with food. A fine Christian lady, Miss Martha Earle will long be remembered as one of Okolona's most beloved citizens. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. H. B. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery, the ancestral burial ground of her forebears. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Monday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Aunt Martha Earle is survived by her niece, Lynn Harris of Raymond and other relatives in the greater Chickasaw county area and her fur baby nephew, Mugsy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Irving Harris, Jr. Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS. 38860.
