Mary Ann (Pender) Harris, age 81, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Generations Assisted Living in Saltillo, MS. She was born on January 7, 1939 to parents Harvey Pender and Thelma (Anthony) Pender in Lee County. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area but for the past year and half she had been residing at the Generations Assisted Living Facility in Saltillo,MS. She loved singing in the choir, reading her Bible, cooking and gardening. She was was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nettleton. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nettleton Cemetery. Bro. Ron Cottom will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangemensts. Survivors include her husband Robert Troy Harris of Nettleton, two daughters; Linda Harris Swinney (Richie) of Saltillo, Tammy Harris King (Mike) of Columbus, MS; one grandchild Robert William "Will" Hutcheson: two great-grandchildren Addison Skye Hutcheson and Brogan Troy Hutcheson. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Leasel Pender and Dank Pender, one sister; Ruby Waddle, and stepmother Dulcie (Gray) Pender. There will be no public visitation. Donations can be made to Generations Assisted Living in Saltillo, MS in memory of Mrs. Harris. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
