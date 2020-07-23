WEST POINT -- Mary Lou Harris, 97, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on One hour prior to service at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

