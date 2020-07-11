Mary Ree Pennington Harris, 77, died Friday, July 10, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Myrtle. She was born April 4, 1943, in Tallahatchie County to William Clark Pennington and Nellie Marie Patterson Pennington. She was a member of Myrtle United Methodist Church. She was retired, having worked as Cafeteria Manager at Myrtle School. Graveside service will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle with Bro. Eugene Stockstill officiating. United Funeral Service in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 3 sons: George Harris of Myrtle, Benjamin Harris of Sherman, and Ted Harris of Myrtle; 1 sister: Janet Bennett of Myrtle; 1 brother: Bobby Pennington (Wennie) of Thaxton; and 1 grandchild: Auston Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Charlie Alston Harris. Palllbearers will be Seth Gaines, Clay Morman, T. J. Cleveland, Micheal Canerdy, Shannon Young, and Will Mills. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

