Melvin Lyndon Harris, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born July 18, 1927, to Elzie Farris and Lovie Parker Harris. On July 15, 1950, he married Jewel Edwards who died April 9, 2018 after 67 years of marriage. In 1995, he retired from Williams Transfer in Oxford as the manager, after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working on antique cars. Melvin loved camping, fishing, hunting, trading on cars and campers and reminiscing about the good old days. A kind, compassionate and selfless man, he always put other before himself and was always willing to help anyone. He was a long-time member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Survivors include his children, Jean Walls and her husband, Pat of Ocean Springs, Rick Harris and his wife, Jody of Pontotoc, Terry Harris and his wife, Monte of Tupelo and Tony Harris and his wife, Angela of Tupelo; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Quitman Harris and his wife, Martha, Titus Harris and his wife, Barbara and Ken Harris and his wife, Helen all of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jewel Harris; two sisters, Mildred Hogue and Mary Lou Mitchell; and brother, Hubert Harris. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time Saturday, December 21, 2019. Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be James Williams, Mike Williams and the employees of Williams Transfer. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
