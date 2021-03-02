Saltillo-Annie Pauline ( Polly ) Harris age 84 died Sunday February 28, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a life long food service worker and worked for years at Saltillo School then Tupelo Manor. She loved playing dominoes, rook and visiting with her best friend Margaret Warren. She was of the Methodist faith. Services will be Thursday at 12:30 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Mickey Towery officiating. Burial will be in the Union Grove cemetery. Survivors include her children Janice McMillan, Allen Harris, Barry Harris & Pam, Scott Harris & Vickie, William Harris & Tonya, Michael Harris and Jerry Harris & Teresa; Grandchildren, Jan Starling & Joe, Misty Blair & David, Ben Harris & Kristin, Jon Harris & Amber, Corey Harris, Blake Harris, Josh Harris & Stephanie, Amelia Harris, Houston Harris, Kala Nabors & Dave, Chasity Tate and LaCretia Harris Brothers Wayne Scott & LaRue and Joe Scott & Sherry 17 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Harris, her parents Charlie & Ella House Scott, Brothers Quincy Scott, Bobby Scott, Buddy Scott, Virgil Scott and Ruble Scott, Sisters Laura Lee Payne, Annie ( Sooner ) Wood and Ruby Scott and 2 Great Grandchildren. Her Grandsons will serve as pall bearers.Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com The family requests you wear mask for your safety as well as theirs.
