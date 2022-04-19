Ronald C. "Ron" Harris, 71, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1950, in Tremont to Conrad and Lorene Harris. He graduated from Tremont High School, attended and graduated from Ole Miss School of Pharmacy in 1973 and graduated from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in 1986. Aside from being a career long Pharmacist, he was a Interim Minister serving numerous area churches for many years. An avid reader and history buff, he enjoyed tracing family history and collecting coins and stamps. A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Mattox officiating with music provided by Rev. Blake Buchanan. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Ann Oliver Harris of Tupelo; two children, Mark Harris and Angie Lindsey both of Tupelo; one brother, Rocky Harris of Golden; three grandchildren, Kimberly Dancy, Tyler Harris (Kamiron) and Peyton Lindsey; three great-grandchildren, Phoenyx Dancy, Cecily Jane Harris and Gemma Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rickey Harris. Visitation will be 1 - 2 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
