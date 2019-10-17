WEST POINT, MS -- Ruth Harris, 97, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shady Grove Abbott M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery.

