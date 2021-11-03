Shirley Ann Harris, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home. She was born June 1, 1939, to Tommy and Gertrude Floyd. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping and talking on the phone. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Helen) Gillentine, Allen Harris and Billy Ray Harris; one daughter, Trish Carter; one sister, Helen Burns; three grandchildren, Kim (David) Harris, Joel Estes and Josh Estes; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Harris, Jayden Estes, Hunter Mathis, Jackson Mathis and Kayson Ross She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Pete Harris; one son, Dennis Gillentine; one granddaughter, Jennifer Ross; and one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Mathis. Pallbearers are David Harris, Rick Owens, Joel Estes, Larry Harris, Chuck Wilson and John "Jabbo" Ross. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
