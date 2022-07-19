Vergie Matilda Miller Harris, 101, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1921 near Athens, MS in Monroe County to John T. and Sara Miller. Mrs. Harris, a lifelong resident of Aberdeen, MS, graduated from Aberdeen High School and finished her education at Tupelo Business College. After college, she worked as a full-time stenographer and bookkeeper for the Superintendent of Education, various doctors, and ultimately retiring in 1980 as bookkeeper for Aberdeen Furniture Co. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. Mrs. Harris is survived by her loving grandsons and their families. They include, John W. Morris (Angela) of Tunica, MS, Thomas J. Morris (Brandi) of Madison, MS, and David S. Morris (Julie) of Clinton, MS. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Ellis E. Harris; children Rosalind J. Morris and Jenny Harris; parents, Mr. and Mrs. John T. Miller; siblings Grady Miller, Eugene Miller, Erie Miller, and infant sister Frances Virginia Miller; Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday July 22, 2022 at First Baptist Church Aberdeen, MS with Rev James Clardy presiding. A visitation will be held at Tisdale-Lann Memorial in Aberdeen, MS on July 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Aberdeen. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS will be in charge of services.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.