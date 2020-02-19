Vierna M. Harris, 79, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born February 20, 1940 to Joseph Russell Thomas and James Hallie Wilson. She enjoyed reading books, crossword and jig saw puzzles, gardening, fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Ray Hall officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Velda (Anthony) Harris; son, Stephen (Joan) Spain; stepson, Scott Harris; stepdaughter, Cathy Woods; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurmon Harris; her parents; stepson, Bill Harris; brother, Cecil Thomas; and two sisters, Joyce Forman and Martha Jane Henderson. Pallbearers will be Gregory Knight, Justin Laird, Bo Bohannon, Sammy Henderson, Terry Laird, Russell Spain, T.J. Strickland, and Shawn McCoy. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Vierna Harris' name to McMillan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
