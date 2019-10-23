RIENZI -- Walter Lewis Harris, 64, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be on Friday, Oct . 25 at 12:00 noon at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemeery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.