Wanda Jean Lindley Harris was born in September 16, 1952 in Booneville, MS. She left this life at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 @ 7:34 a. m. in Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. During her lifetime, Wanda was a lady that wore many hats. She was a compassionate person and used this gift for others. Not only was she a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, she was also an emergency room nurse for several years and later an industrial nurse. Also, she ran an office for a trucking company and even owned a small retail business in Booneville. Wanda was a proud member of the Marietta Community in which she raised her family. After all, she attended Marietta Elementary School and High School and talked about fun times before the high school burned. She enjoyed following the New Site Royals as they made their way to Jackson, repeatedly. She loved playing Rook and sorely missed her card playing. She was a proud Republican and would argue all day long about what they stood for. She took great pride in her family. Always giving advice when needed. She loved her extended family and would talk on the phone for hours trying to catch up with those whom she could not visit. Most importantly, Wanda Jean Lindley Harris added her name to the Lamb's Book of Life which, in turn, was the best decision that she had ever made. When asked if she wanted to meet with the pastor before surgery, Wanda said, "I know I am good with God". Wanda was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church for over 25 years and had resolved to watching services online until she could no longer. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Little Creek Baptist Church at 3:30 p. m. with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Rest Community Cemetery. There will be no graveside service. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Wanda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tommy; daughters, Kim Nix (Philip), Julie Green (Jeff) and Salena Edington (Scott); son, David Harris (Kim); (6) grandchildren, Alanna Nix, Chandler Nix, Bailey McDaniel, Alivia Edington, Levi Green and Carter Harris; sisters Linda Gann and Sherry Lewis and brother Jerry Lindley(Mary);host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Annie Lou Pounds and Paul Lindley; grandparents Emma Marie and Veron Lindley and Allen and Ottie Kizer; and a special niece Carla Gann.Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, from 1:00 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
