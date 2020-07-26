WATER VALLEY -- Willie Ike Harris, 68, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on on later date at private setting. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley , MS .

