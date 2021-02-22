Annie Jean Harrison departed this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the age of 87 years, 8 months, and 18 days. She was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on May 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Homer and Myrtle Handley Hodge. Annie Jean had worked for Brown Shoe Company as a payroll clerk for 31 years and the Hardin County Bank as a teller for 10 years. She was a member of the Savannah Church of Christ and loved her church family. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, taking care of her ferns, and gathering on her patio with her friends and family. Annie Jean is survived by her son, Mark P. Harrison and his wife Lisa of Shannon, Mississippi; grandchildren, Tonya Osteen and her husband Gray, and Stephanie Mills, all of Oxford, Mississippi; great grandchildren, Bethany Mills, Dalton Osteen, Cooper Osteen, Linley Metts, Katelyn Crump, and Colin Crump. In addition to her parents, Annie Jean was preceded in death by her son, William Ernest "Billy Harrison; sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Shutt, Robbie House, and Katherine Williams; and brothers, James Homer Hodge and Joe Payton Hodge. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 2006 Wayne Road, Savannah, TN 38372 or Savannah Church of Christ, 1175 Pickwick St, Savannah, TN 38372. Services will be held on February 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Memory Gardens in Savannah, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.