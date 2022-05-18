Charles Edward Harrison, 87, passed away at his home Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born August 9, 1934 to Oliver and Violet Heavener Harrison. A member of Keownville Baptist Church, he served as a faithful deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a painter for 46 years who loved his work and made countless friends. Funeral services will be held at Keownville Baptist Church on May 20, 2022 at 2:00pm with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He was Daddy to sons, Ronald Harrison (Pam) and Robbie Harrison (Pam); daughters, Shelley Nolen and Sharlene Willard (Milton). He was Papaw to eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by the love of his life for 61 years, Clara Gilley Harrison; his parents; two brothers, Bernice Harrison and Fred Harrison; and one sister, Betty Watts. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Shane Harrison, Cory Harrison, Brandon Payne, Derek Payne, Jared Boyd, Jeremy Harrison, Zack Franklin and a nephew, Tim Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Rakestraw and Clark Dye. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until service time at Keownville Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.