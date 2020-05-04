Emma Lee Harrison, a long time resident of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 92 following a brief illness. A native of Mooreville, she was born March 17, 1928 to the late Glen and Janie Kelly Gunter. She married Charles Waldrope Harrison of Itawamba County on January 17, 1950 in Lee County. A 1947 graduate of Mooreville High School, she lettered in basketball and was a member of the 1945-46 girls state championship team. As a bookkeeper for Reed Manufacturing Company, she gave 32 years of loyal and dedicated service and retired in 1998. She is a longtime and faithful member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Tupelo. She loved the outdoors and spent many years gardening, planting flowers and caring for her yard. She enjoyed cooking and was known by family and friends for her awesome coconut cake. Her greatest joy was her family, her church and her friends. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, and great aunt to many. Survivors include 2 daughters , Patti Griffin of Columbus and Debbie Pipkin of Maumelle, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Brian Pipkin and Allison Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Harrison Griffin of Nashville, Tennessee and Bailey Copeland of Decatur, Alabama; six great grandchildren, Margot Elizabeth Pipkin, Harrison Gunter Johnson, Sawyer Bennett Johnson and Adler Grace Johnson of Little Rock, Emma Gunter Copeland and Sage Donald Copeland III of Decatur Alabama; nieces and nephews, Mark Sheffield of Florence, Alabama, Jim Gunter, Phil Gunter, Kriss Springer, and Angie Thornton all of Pontotoc , Phil Gunter of Tupelo, Ronnie Harrison of Wren and Casey Harrison of Russellville , Alabama. She also leaves behind two special people who were part of her life this last year and who loved her, Shonda Hampton and Clara Peet and a host of other family and friends whom she loved and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; sister, Virginia Sheffield; brothe,r James Clinton Gunter; son in law, Barry Pipkin; brother in law, Russell Sheffield; sister in law, Lucille Gunter; and nephews, Rodney Russell Sheffield and Marty Harrison. A private graveside service will be held for the family Tuesday at Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 153 Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo MS. 38804 or Sanctuary House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, Ms. 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
