Helen Harrison, 85, passed away at her home on April 19, 2020. She was an interior decorator and an artist. She was a member of First Christian Church. A memorial service will be held at a later day. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lamar Harrison of Baldwyn; three daughters, Martha Helen Chambers (Lennis) of Sweetwater, TN, Elizabeth Victoria Franklin (Randy) of Baldwyn and Stasha Marlow of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Connie Strain; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Smith Harrison; grandchildren, Kim Cagle (Mark), Suzanne Powell (Pat), Clay Wallis (Donna), Jennifer Holland, David Jones (Lauren), Crystal Griffin (Clancy) and Angelia Morris and a; great-grandchildren, Ben Powell, Zane Powell, Mason Cagle, Bryce Cagle, Eli Wallis and Sean Powell, Christian Trest, Emma Powell, Madison Wallis and a new great-grandson expected to be born in August, Collin James Jones; special cousins, Vikki Seay and Bubba and Virginia Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Charles and Elizabeth Seay Strain; daughter, Gail Denise Jones; son, Alan Lamar Harrison; grandchild, Melissa Jones Harrison; brothers, Lt. Col. Charles Strain and William C. Strain (Amy). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

