Pontotoc-Jeannie Marie Huffstatler Harrison, 49, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Jeannie was born in Tupelo on October 18, 1970. She lived in Ecru growing up and graduated from North Pontotoc High School. She worked many years at Ashley Furniture Company in Ecru rising to the position of supervisor. Jeannie was a devoted worker and was assigned to several tours abroad in the China facility because of her expertise. She was ultimately disabled and spent her time with her family and friends. She enjoyed attending her Church, Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Jeannie leaves behind her Mother, Patricia Huffstatler Scheuer of Ecru and her adopted father, Wayne Ward (wife - Dena) of Cairo; her daughter, Danielle Lee and her newborn son, James Daniel Edwards and a brother, Michael Barnett of Saltillo. Jeannie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy and Marjorie Tollison Huffstatler, whom she was especially fond of growing up. All service will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

