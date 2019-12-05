Pontotoc-Jeannie Marie Huffstatler Harrison, 49, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Jeannie was born in Tupelo on October 18, 1970. She lived in Ecru growing up and graduated from North Pontotoc High School. She worked many years at Ashley Furniture Company in Ecru rising to the position of supervisor. Jeannie was a devoted worker and was assigned to several tours abroad in the China facility because of her expertise. She was ultimately disabled and spent her time with her family and friends. She enjoyed attending her Church, Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Jeannie leaves behind her Mother, Patricia Huffstatler Scheuer of Ecru and her adopted father, Wayne Ward (wife - Dena) of Cairo; her daughter, Danielle Lee and her newborn son, James Daniel Edwards and a brother, Michael Barnett of Saltillo. Jeannie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy and Marjorie Tollison Huffstatler, whom she was especially fond of growing up. All service will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
55°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 5, 2019 @ 6:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.