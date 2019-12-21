CALHOUN CITY -- Jessie Louise Harrison, 81, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

