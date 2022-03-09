Joshua Cory Harrison died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Madison. Joshua was born 31 years ago, Jan. 31, 1991 in Tupelo. Joshua's joyous birth soon turned tragic with the death of his mother days later. Despite that tragedy, Joshua grew up in a home where he was loved - first by two gracious grandparents, Troy and Lucille Harrison of Laurel, and later by a mother, father, three older siblings and a host of other family and friends. Joshua loved playing soccer and was gregarious, funny and caring. A Service celebrating Joshua's Life will take place at 11 AM Friday, March 10, 2022 at Fondren Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lynn Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The family request that memorials in memory of Josh be made to Fondren Presbyterian Church, 3220 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS. 39216 Joshua is survived by his mother and father, Jill and Bobby Harrison; his sister, Katherine Smith, her husband Kyle and their child, Ellie; two brothers, Drew Harrison and his wife, Brittany Henderson Harrison; and Will Graddy, and his girlfriend, Breana Hyche; Maw Maw Harrison; grandmother, Doris Friday; and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his mother, Terri Jo; grandfather, Troy Harrison; grandparents, Ann and Fred Faust; Paul and Virginia Christian; grandfather, Cecil Friday; and numerous other relatives. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Fondren Presbyterian Church in Jackson. Memorials can be made to Fondren Presbyterian Church at 3220 Old Canton Road, Jackson, 39216 to support their good works.
