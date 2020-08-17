Major Adlia Lamar Harrison was born on August 07, 1932 and passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. He was known by all as Lamar. He was a 1954 graduate of Ole Miss and served in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator and is a wartime veteran of the Korean War. He then served in the MS Air National Guard including many flights to Vietnam. He worked for the state of MS after his active service to his country. In his retirement years he sold cars in Mobile, AL for many years even becoming to the top salesman for Treadwell Ford. He was top salesman for so many months that his picture on the dealer's billboard faded. Lamar is a member of the First Christian Church of Baldwyn. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his daughters, Martha Helen Chambers (Lennis) and Elizabeth Victoria Franklin (Randy); grandchildren, Lori Babb, Kim Cagle (Mark), Suzanne Powell (Pat), Chris Chambers (Jessica), Clay Wallis (Donna), Jennifer Holland, Crystal Griffin (Clancy), David Jones (Lauren) and Angela Trest; great-grandchildren, Ben Powell (Morgan), Mason Cagle, Zane Powell, Bryce Cagle, Macy Babb, Eli Wallis, Carlie Chambers, Sean Morris, Emma Powell, Chrisitian Trest, Madison Wallis, Creston Chambers, Braxton Green and Collin James; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Harrison; son-in-law, Jimmy Jones; daughter-at-heart, Stasha Marlow; first cousins, Virginia and Bubba Pratt and Vicki Seayof Baldwyn; special friends, Jai and Janice Clark. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Strain Harrison (his first and only love);daughter, Gail Denise Jones; son, Alan Lamar Harrison and a granddaughter, Melissa Joan Harrison. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
